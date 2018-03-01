MYSTERY UTE: Council says it's Main Road's responsibility

The dark blue commodore was abandoned near Kershaw Garden's waterfall on February 7.

The dark blue commodore was abandoned near Kershaw Garden's waterfall on February 7. Contributed

THE MYSTERY surrounding the dark blue beat up ute left abandoned near Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton has been solved.

A number of texts to the editor have been sent into The Morning Bulletin questioning the vehicle and complaining it was deterring tourists.

Upon some investigation, The Morning Bulletin can reveal the 2001 Holden Commodore utility vehicle was abandoned due to a traffic infringement.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said earlier this morning a 17-year-old New Auckland teenager was intercepted by police on Feb 7.

The man was found to be unlicensed and unregistered causing him to be charged and forced to abandon the vehicle.

He appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last month where the matter was adjourned and he will face court again on March 19.

Rockhampton Regional Council has been approached for comment who advised as it was the responsibility of the Department of Transport and Main Roads to remove the vehicle.

The vehicle is on the Bruce Highway which is a main road and TMR owned land, meaning council doesn't have the authority to move it.

A RRC spokesperson advised council has been in contact with TMR for a number of weeks.

The spokesperson said despite the removal of the vehicle being outside its jurisdiction, council have been working with TMR to get it removed as quickly as possible.

The Morning Bulletin has sought comment from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A search of the vehicles registration online has revealed the registration expired on January 23, 2018.