Natasha Kissier-Auda was killed in a car crash.
Natasha Kissier-Auda was killed in a car crash. Kissier family
Some finds in fatal Lakes Creek Rd crash investigation

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
POLICE investigating the tragic fatal crash on Lakes Creek Rd on March 30 have determined the vehicle driven by mother-of-12 Natasha Kissier-Auda veered on the wrong side of the road before impact.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with Rockhampton's Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Ray Pimm, who said investigations continued but they had been able to determine Ms Kissier-Auda's vehicle crossed over to the wrong side of the road prior to the head-on collision that killed her and 37-year-old Gracemere man Colin Parsons.

Sgt Pimm said investigators were still waiting on toxicology results and a mechanical inspection to be carried out.

Mr Parsons is believed to have been travelling to work on Saturday morning when his Ford Falcon ute collided with the Holden Commodore sedan driven by Ms Kissier-Auda who had her fiance, Lipu Lonnie Ingui, in the passenger seat.

The collision occurred about 4.15am.

Ms Kissier-Auda's son, Lonnie Wagui Ingui, is expected to make a bail application later this month when a funeral date for Ms Kissier-Auda has been set.

His defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said there were delays in a funeral date being set.

The family is unsure how they'll pay for Ms Kissier-Auda's funeral and get her home to Mackay, so they have appealed for community help.

A GoFundMe page has been established that has raised $3764 in seven days.

