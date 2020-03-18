Menu
Woolworths at The Village opened early for older and disabled people.
News

Some out of toilet paper as Woolies restricts shoppers

Timothy Cox
18th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
A MAN taking advantage of Woolworths’ early opening today complained that he was down to using newspapers as toilet paper.

He said he had travelled 140km three times, only to find the store at The Village out of stock, and said he would spend the rest of the morning trying other stores.

The man was one of the Woolworths customers who, from now, will be limited to buying two items of most packaged products, as shoppers this morning lamented the already-sparse shelves.

The Woolworths at The Village in Emerald opened at 7am today for older people and disabled people to shop in relative peace.

Most were pleased with the initiative but said supply was the main problem.

A couple said they appreciated the limited opening as it enabled them to do their weekly shop without jostling for space.

“If you come up later, you can’t get out because the miners come in and fill up two trolleys,” the man said.

“I can understand because they’re away all week, but this [the early opening] is great.”

By about 8.30am, yellow signs were posted at checkouts as the store started to enforce a new policy of restricting purchases.

Under that policy, there are no limits on most fresh food, a one-pack-per-customer limit on toilet paper and large bags of rice, and a two-pack limit on everything else.

Several people already in queue had items confiscated.

Woolworths’ website reads: “We’ve made this change to help our suppliers and teams make as many products available to you as possible.

“So please respect these limits and only buy what you need to help as many Australians as possible access the products they need.”

Woolworths’ product limits as of Wednesday, March 18.
