'Somebody could be killed': CQ motorcyclist's crossing fears

Lionel Mears points the algae growing on the Linkes Crossing causeway, which is slippery and dangerous for motorists.Photo Cameron McCrohon / Central Telegraph Cameron McCrohon

LIONEL Mears is concerned somebody could be killed at the recently upgraded Linkes Crossing.

Mr Mears lost control of his Triumph motorbike at 5.30pm on March 5 on the slippery moss that has accumulated on the new low concrete crossing.

While he suffered only minor injuries and his bike superficial damage, he said he was lucky not to be seriously hurt at the crossing on the outskirts of Biloela.

"While I was attempting to lift my bike out of the water, on the slippery surface, I was genuinely fearful that a car or truck would come flying down into the crossing and hit me.

"I couldn't even lift my bike without the help of another motorist because of the slippery surface under foot.

"To cross this causeway on a bike is scary at the best of times, with all the traffic from the mine and power station using this dangerous crossing - some of them obey the 40kph speed restriction, others don't.

"Even if the vehicles are travelling at the recommended speed I get showered in water on my bike by the passing traffic.

"I have to wait at the top of the crossing to ensure there are no other vehicles coming in the opposite direction before attempting to cross and even then I can only travel at about 10kph in order to maintain control of my bike.

"I never had that problem with the crossing that existed before and this new one is supposed to be an upgrade, an improvement on the one that was damaged during the flood.

"There is constantly water running over the lower crossing and as a result a large amount of slippery moss and algae has grown over the concrete.

"It is extremely dangerous and Council should have a serious rethink about how they are going to solve the problem before it is too late.”

Banana Shire Director Infrastructure Services, Frank Nastasi said the crossing had become slippery as a result of an algae build up brought on by the recent humid weather.

"Council has brushed the crossing clean and will continue to do so if the algae returns,” Mr Nastasi said.

Mr Nastasi said Council were in the process of applying for approval to install pipes under the crossing to improve drainage over the crossing.