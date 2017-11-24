'Someone can visit, but money talks': LNP on Nicholls snub

MONEY talks.

And it seems the LNP are hoping funding promises will fill the gaping silence left by Tim Nicholls, who has failed to make an appearance in Rockhampton or Keppel during the four-week campaign.

Instead of a visit from the leader himself, former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was whisked away from campaigning in his own New South Wales electorate to talk up Queensland LNP's commitment to the region.

Joined by Rockhampton and Keppel candidates Douglas Rodgers and Peter Blundell, Mr Joyce accused the Labor Party of holding "complete contempt for Central Queenslanders".

Mr Joyce was in the region to reaffirm the LNP's commitment to building Rookwood Weir and a new coal-fired power station in the north, saying Labor was focused only on Brisbane's cross-river rail project.

Yet he continued to weave around the question of whether Mr Nicholls' absence was also a snub for a region claimed to be of vital importance to the party.

"I'm the federal leader of the Nationals and I'm here because we believe in Central Queensland and we have a campaign," he said.

"We've got to win in Central Queensland and we've got to win in other seats of course and obviously Tim has got an incredibly important job today to be near all the major media markets to make sure he gets his final message out."

Mr Joyce said he "took Central Queenslanders terribly seriously" and as such continued to offer federal money for vital projects, like Rookwood Weir.

"As someone who once upon a time lived in Emerald, I know all about what's going on here and we've got to make sure that we drive these agendas," he said.

"I know that Tim Nicholls, to make sure we get across the line, has to win seats across the length and breadth. That is the role of a leader.

"I know that Central Queensland is vitally important and that's precisely why I am here today.

"I have discussions with Tim Nicholls all the time, this is part of our plan. I am here today because I absolutely believe in Central Queensland.

"What's more important than whether Mr Nicholls came here, he has provided you the money for Rookwood, Mr Nicholls has said he's going to build a coal-fired power station.

"Someone can visit, but money talks and we are putting investment into Central Queensland."

Mr Rodgers echoed those sentiments when asked whether he was disappointed Mr Nicholls hadn't visited.

"We've had 28 days and there's 93 seats so there's a natural fact of mathematics there that he can't get to everywhere," he said.

Mr Nicholls has managed to make it into Central Queensland in that time, just not to Rockhampton or Keppel.

He was in Emerald last week to announce the LNP's agriculture and resources policies.

"The fact of the matter is, it's only Tim Nicholls and the team that he leads that has provided the money for Rookwood Weir to make it a reality," Mr Rodgers said.

"Whether someone visits a place or not really doesn't speak as much as what they actually plan to deliver in government.

"It's more important the the local member knows their area.

"The premier has to know the state and the local member have to know their area.

"At the end of the day, people don't vote for anybody but their local candidate."