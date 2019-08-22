A BRISBANE man stabbed a long-time friend in the chest and chased him down the lift and through the lobby of a Broadbeach hotel, a court was told.

As he was chased, the victim had blood pouring down his torso and was screaming: "Someone help me, I'm going to die."

After the attack, Shane Edward Hopkins told police that his friend stabbed himself, the Southport District Court was told.

Hopkins, 37, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of grievous bodily harm.

Prosecutor Emily Coley told the court the victim woke up in a Broadbeach Meriton Apartment about 6.30am on April 8, 2017 to find Hopkins drunk.

The pair argued and Hopkins stabbed his friend in the chest with a knife.

The court was told a neighbour heard someone yell: "That's what you get, you don't talk to me like that."

CCTV footage captured the victim running from the apartment into the hallway moments after the attack.

He was shirtless with blood pouring down his chest.

Hopkins followed brandishing the knife.

The pair got into a lift, leaving a pool of blood, before the argument continued in the lobby of the hotel where Hopkins continued to act aggressively.

Staff called police and Hopkins fled in a taxi.

He was later found at Helensvale rail station.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung and fractured rib and spent four days in hospital.

Judge David Kent sentenced Hopkins to five and a half years prison with parole eligibility on April 16, 2021.

"You gave false denials to police and you gave no assistance to the badly injured complainant," he said.

Hopkins' barrister John McInnes said Hopkins' friend was found to have ice in the apartment and was later charged over possession of the drug.

He said Hopkins was under a large amount of stress at the time after the end of a relationship and deaths in his family.