‘Someone lost everything’: Pharmacist on attempted murder

The lawyer for a Queensland pharmacist charged with attempted murder after a house fire in Brisbane's north has lamented a "totally unfortunate set of circumstances".

Curtis Shea Mickan, 34, was not produced from custody on Monday to face eight charges relating to a Wooloowin house fire on Sunday morning.

His lawyer Tam Elabbasi appeared on behalf of his client at Brisbane Arrest Court.

Police were called to Eveleigh Street at 6.15am to find the house engulfed in flames.

Two women were in the house at the time of the fire and escaped without injury.

Mr Mickan, 34, attended Hendra police station at 11.30am.

The Wooloowin man was charged with eight offences including two counts of attempted murder and two counts of the domestic violence offence of arson.

Lawyer Tam Elabbasi says his client Curtis Shea Mickan, 34, will not apply for bail after being charged with attempted murder for allegedly torching his partner's home.

He was denied police bail and Mr Elabbasi on Monday told the court that his client would not be applying for bail.

Mr Elabbasi said a brief of evidence was sought and the matter was adjourned to June 14.

"It's a totally unfortunate set of circumstances," Mr Elabbasi said.

"There's been some damage. Someone has lost everything.

"It's terrible."

