Somers set for court showdown over ‘nasty dispute’

Former Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers is suing his former business manager for defamation after he claimed Somers treated him “appallingly”.

Former Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers is suing his former business manager for defamation after he claimed Somers treated him “appallingly”.

Aussie TV personality Daryl Somers is suing his former business manager, who accused him of treating him "appallingly" and "cruelly".

The triple Gold Logie award-winner and his wife Julie are set to have a Supreme Court showdown with Alex Mathey after he went public with the allegations of poor treatment.

In a writ filed with the court, Somers, 69, is claiming damages over the "defamatory matter".

The popular former Hey Hey It's Saturday host is also seeking a permanent injunction restraining Mr Mathey from "further publishing, republishing or causing to be published or republished" the material.

Daryl Somers. Picture: Channel 7

The legal action comes almost a year after the Herald Sun revealed a rift between Somers and Mr Mathey, who had been chief executive and group legal counsel for Somers and his wife, as well as their production company, Somers Group Australia.

According to court documents, on June 16 last year, Mr Mathey published an extensive statement online under the title "Dispute with Daryl Somers, Julie Somers and Somers Group Australia", claiming his relationship with the Somers "has devolved into a protracted and rather nasty dispute".

"I consider that the Somers have treated me appallingly and, in fact, cruelly - in contravention of particular laws as well as in violation of generally accepted standards and norms of acceptable and appropriate behaviour and conduct," Mr Mathey said.

He said he had sought legal advice on claims of breaches of contract and good faith; and negligent acts and omissions resulting in serious and ongoing personal injury.

"Despite my best efforts and intentions along with those of my legal team, the Somers have been unwilling and unable to even listen to and acknowledge my concerns let alone entertain any sensible, reasonable or fair resolution to address them," Mr Mathey said.

Former Hey Hey It’s Saturday host Daryl Somers. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

"It is unfortunate that all the various issues are likely to be ventilated, argued and fought out in the public domain because all along it has been entirely avoidable.

"I fully intend to hold the Somers to account and deal with the matters once and for all."

At the time the statement was released, the Somers' hit back, saying the allegations were "utterly false".

"The allegations which have been reported are utterly false and without foundation," they said in June last year.

"We are obtaining legal advice and will not be making further comment."

Somers, in the court documents filed this week, state he and his wife "claim damages and consequential relief against the defendant for defamation arising out of the publication" of the statement.

rebekah.cavanagh@news.com.au

Originally published as Somers set for court showdown over 'nasty dispute'