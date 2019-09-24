TRAGEDY: Motorcyclist found dead after overnight crash

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed at motorcycle rider has tragically died in the Somerset region.

Emergency services were called to reports of a single motorcycle down a gully on Lowood-Minden Road in Coolana at 10.40am.

Police confirmed a 42-year-old Regency Downs man was killed in the crash.

It appears the man may have crashed sometime overnight, before being discovered earlier today.

It's the latest in a spate of fatal motorcycle crashes in the region in recent months.

EARLIER 12PM: ONE lane of traffic has now been opened, following a motorcycle crash on a major Somerset Road.

Emergency crews are still on scene after a motorcyle left Lowood-Minden Road and crashed into a gully at Coolana.

No further details on the rider, or the rider's conditions are available.

EARLIER 11.30AM: POLICE have closed a major Somerset road following a motorcycle crash this morning.

The crash occurred on Lowood-Minden Rd at Coolana.

A QPS spokesperson confirmed at about 10.40am, a single motorcycle left the road and crashed down a gully.

A section of the road has been closed and diversions are in place.

No details on the rider or their condition could be provided.