Somethin’ different Buy local campaign to launch

Mount Morgan business owner, Graham Meade is taking part in the upcoming Buy Local campaign which shoppers will participate in across the town's retail shops.

ABOUT five years ago, Graham Meade decided he’d switch the skyscrapers for the wattle trees. In 1997, he was driving from the Brisbane Valley to Cairns for a bike riding event, and on his way he drove through Mount Morgan.

As he left the town via Razorback Rd, he pondered how pretty it was as he recalled its name (which then stuck in the back of his mind).

Ten years later, he was living in Brisbane, where he had a carpet cleaning business, and sick of the traffic he decided to move to Mount Morgan for a change of scenery.

“I had a few days with no work on so I went up to Mount Morgan to get it out of my system,” he said.

“I was coming into Mount Morgan at 9pm and I was driving along to the motel with a smile on my face,” he said.

The next day, he arranged with real estate agents to look at potential residences. In the afternoon, he was shown his current shopfront and the rest is history.

“It seemed to be the right place for me,” he said.

In March 2015, Graham opened the business, Collectables and Memories in East St where the town had its original CBD. Graham fixed the awning and painted the shop’s exterior to match the building’s period.

Collectables and Memories offers cars, car parts, kitchen items such as crockery and appliances, glassware, jewellery, cassettes, CDs, retro items from the 1970s and more. As the owner of four store spaces, Graham plans to open a bicycle museum to showcase his personal collection, which ranges from 1930s to 1980s models.

“The most important thing we need for the town is to give people reasons to visit. You need several points of interest for people to spend the day here,” he said.

Collectables and Memories is one of the town’s retail shops participating in the upcoming Buy Local campaign from October 28 to December 4.

Shoppers can spend a minimum of $20 and submit their receipt with name and phone number attached in the entry box. Prizes will be drawn at the annual Christmas Tree Festival.