Something fishy about woman's behaviour leads to search

12th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
ONE woman learned a harsh lesson recently - if you don't want strangers fishing out your drug supply from your private parts, don't stash them there.

Denise Evelyn Albury, 27, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one of allowing an unlicensed driver to drive a car, one of allowing the unregistered car be driven, one of allowing the uninsured car be driven and one of allowing a vehicle with cancelled plates to be driven.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police were patrolling Alma Lane about 1am on May 25 when they intercepted a Ford sedan and detained the driver and passenger for searches.

Albury was the passenger in her own vehicle and the driver had never held a driver's licence.

Mr Studdert said they found marijuana buds in Albury's bra and a clip-seal bag containing methamphetamine weighing 1.9g in her vagina.

Albury received a 12-month good behaviour order with a bond of $600, drug diversion and $850 in fines. Traffic convictions only were recorded.

