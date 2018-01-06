'Something very exciting coming' to closed Cap Coast resort

The resort grounds look abandoned from the ground with overgrown grass and trees.

SPECULATION is mounting on social media that something big is about to happen soon at the Zilzie Resort.

The resort, which has had a troubled past, could be set for a new lease of life.

After a post on the Emu Park - Zilzie Families Facebook page asked if the resort was "ever going to open again", a comment was made that there would be "something very exciting coming" to the resort.

"News of the resort and what will be happening with management/ownership will be released over the next upcoming months," said the post, which was made by the daughter of Zilzie Bay developer Chris Dadson.

The Morning Bulletin was unable to gain any further information about the announcement or re-opening other than it would be revealed by "the end of February".

There were grand plans for the land off Svendesen Rd when Mr Dadson, an english multi-millionaire developer, bought the beachfront land.

An old promotional video, published by Elders Special Projects Bundall, said the plan was for the area to contain 220 luxury apartments, a community centre with fully equipped recreational centre and medical facilities, a town centre with speciality shops, cinemas, supermarket, tavern, Aztec Water Park including a wave pool and water slide, beach front alfresco bars and restaurants and a leisure complex with a golf pro shop, conference and function facilities, gymnasium, dining, bars and tennis courts.

It is understood the golf course on Monaco Dr opened with the $12 million clubhouse in 2006. The course was promoted as the world's first 18-hole synthetic golf course at the time.

The resort didn't begin with a good start, in November 2010 as windows and tyres were vandalised and graffiti on 10 pieces of machinery, amounted to over $70,000 worth of damages.

About 12 months later in November 2011, artificial grass was removed from the teeing ground at the golf course, costing $12,000 to replace the square.

The Morning Bulletin believes the resort closed down around 2013 for a facelift, refurbishment and storm damage repairs.

It reopened around 2014 with full faciltiies before opening for functions only and closing indefinitely at a later stage.