Son allegedly threatened to cut off 74-year-old mum’s head

An man was denied bail after allegedly threatening to cut off his mother’s head, an Ipswich court heard. Photo: File

AN ELDERLY woman was left terrified when her angry son allegedly threatened to cut off her head while wielding a knife, a court heard.

Police were called to the family home in Ipswich on Tuesday and found the distressed woman.

When her accused son went before a court on Friday, police strongly opposed his bail.

Appearing via-video link from the police watch house, the man appeared on one charge of contravening a domestic violence protection order on April 13 in Goodna.

When opposing bail, prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said the incident involved the man allegedly standing over his 74-year-old mother and grabbing her by her hair.

Sgt Voigt said the woman told police her son held a knife to her face while "threatening to cut her head off".

Police maintain he poses an unacceptable risk if granted bail.

The court heard the man had no residential alternative to his mother's home other than a boarding house.

In seeking bail his lawyer Matthew Fairclough said there were significant mental health issues in play.

"He is on a treatment plan (and) is a diagnosed schizophrenic," he said.

"He has a significant drug history.

"There is no history of violence or breaching domestic violence orders."

Mr Fairclough sought bail on the grounds that the matter would take some time to resolve.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he had also an outstanding domestic violence charge.

"It is a difficult balancing act. What concerns me is that he allegedly armed himself with a knife and stood over a 74-year-old woman threatening to cut her head off," she said.

"He faces a charge from March 29 where she (mother) was calling out for assistance and he is alleged to have hit her head with a pillow.

"That is two recent assaults on his mother.

"He has an unpredictable mental state and was carrying a knife.

"It concerns me he has no residential alternative unless more appropriate housing can be found where he is supervised."

Ms Sturgess refused bail and remanded him in custody.

His case will next be mentioned on April 27.

