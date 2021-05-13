The son of a woman found dead at a residence on Brisbane’s northside has been charged with her manslaughter.

The son of a woman found dead at a residence on Brisbane’s northside has been charged with her manslaughter.

The son of a woman whose body was found at a house at Taigum on Brisbane's northside last Saturday has been charged with her manslaughter.

Police said the man was taken into custody and charged this afternoon following a homicide investigation earlier this week.

The Courier-Mail understands the man has been charged on the grounds of negligence.

Police will allege the 53-year-old woman's death was initially treated as a medical episode before further details emerged, prompting the manslaughter charge.

The matter will be heard in court tomorrow and the man has been denied bail.

A police officer at the Taigum home this week. Picture: Liam Kidston



Originally published as Son charged after woman's body found at house