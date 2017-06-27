Son faces Rocky court for protecting his mother

HE was sick of his sister abusing their mother when he stepped in between them mid argument and swung a punch.

Fortunately, the punch didn't land anywhere but it did lead to Kyle Buck being charged with common assault.

Buck pleaded guilty to the charge in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 22.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Josh McLelland said the victim attended their mother's address on April 30 just after 6pm to collect her children.

The court heard there was an argument between the victim and her mother which Buck stepped in between to defend his mother and ended up throwing the punch.

The victim lodged a complaint about the incident at the police station just after 8pm and police spoke with Buck at 10.15pm.

"I haven't done anything like this before," Buck told the court.

He said his sister had been causing problems for their mother for a month and a half.

"She would dump her children on her without asking," Buck said.

He said their mother had told his sister that she had things to do herself, but his sister simply replied their mother 'would get over it'.

"I did get annoyed," Mr Buck said.

"She threatened to hit my wife that same night.

"I regret what I did. I should have used words, not violence."

Magistrate Catherine Benson accepted Buck's explanation of events and that he had no criminal history. She ordered he pay a $350 fine and no conviction be recorded.