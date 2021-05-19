Son of a gun ready for NRL debut

Kobe Hetherington will make his NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday. Photo: Liam Kidston.

Rockhampton’s Kobe Hetherington will make his NRL debut with the Brisbane Broncos this weekend.

The 22-year-old forward will come off the bench in the team’s Round 11 showdown with the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

His family, including his legendary league playing dad Jason, mum Kym and his three siblings, will be there to cheer him on.

Kobe’s selection comes on the back of stellar form with feeder club Souths Logan Magpies in the Intrust Super Cup.

He scored two tries and topped the tackle count in their 48-14 win over the PNG Hunters last weekend.

Jason, a former Maroons and Kangaroos hooker, said it was a fantastic achievement.

“The whole family’s very proud, and so is everyone who’s had anything to do with his progress,” he said.

Kobe Hetherington with Brisbane Broncos head coach Kevin Walters at a training session at Red Hill. Photo: John Gass

“Kobe’s worked hard and he’s getting the rewards now.

“It will be a special moment for him, and he’s just got to savour it and enjoy it. Your debut’s probably one game you don’t ever forget.”

Kobe, who joined the Broncos after graduating from The Cathedral College, played for the Queensland under-20s in 2019.

Jason said Kobe had always been a “natural tackler”, but also boasted a strong carry and really good leg speed.

He had also focused on getting right the little areas of his game which often went unnoticed.

Broncos captain Jake Turpin described Kobe as “tough as nails”, saying he was a player who put everything on the line with each and every run and each and every tackle.

Jason said it would be a big occasion for his son, playing against the powerhouse Roosters at the iconic SCG.

“I’ll be excited for him, but I’ll have some nerves as well,” he said.

“It will certainly be a good challenge for him in his first game.”

The game kicks off at 5.30pm.

