Tribute to dad, grandad who died in truck crash

THE death of husband, father of four and grandfather of four Gatian Vigliante on Saturday has shocked his Mackay family.

The 56-year-old died when his truck rolled near Emerald on Saturday morning.

The Dumbleton man was nearing the end of his working life after working for himself for a good part of four decades.

His second-eldest son Andrew said Gatian had hit that stage of his life where he wanted to be more of a grey nomad than a working man.

"He loved fishing and farming, and like every old farmer he worked non-stop," Andrew said.

"As he hit his 50s he started getting into caravanning and wanted to enjoy life more."

Andrew said his father was a "great dad".

"He was always a man to give. He cared for everyone else before himself," Andrew said.

"He has given us kids everything he has needed to."

Gatian's younger brother Michael said the family was in a state of shock because you could never prepare for accidents like that.

Initial reports indicated the 56-year-old man was trapped in the truck and suffered a cardiac arrest about 11.25am.

Paramedics arrived at the crash at 11.45am and were unable to save his life.

Police confirmed Gatian had died on Saturday afternoon and are investigating whether a medical incident caused the crash 2km south of Gindia.

His brother Michael said his brother was a quiet man.

He said he had been driving trucks, mainly on roadworks jobs, and believed he had finished one and was moving to the next job when the crash happened.

Although he said it was still too early and the family didn't know too much.

"The family is mourning today," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman explained if the crash was determined to be the result of a medical condition, it would not be considered a "fatal traffic crash" and added to the road toll.

The fatality comes during a horror day on Queensland roads, with crashes reported across the state as the school holidays begin.

"It's absolutely gut wrenching every time I hear of another fatality on our roads," Minister for Main Roads and Safety Mark Bailey said.

"That fatality is more than just a statistic, it's a mother, father, child, brother or sister that's just been tragically killed and that has far reaching emotional trauma throughout an entire community."

Tributes to Gatian...

Jo Jo My condolences with the family in this hard time. Know there is much love & support all around you.

Helen Borg RIP Gatian we will miss you dearly Lawrence, Helen and family

Carol Capper Our love and prayers are with the Vigliante family...

Brendan Borg Rip mate u will be dearly missed

Wendy Turnbull RIP . My condolences to the family .

James Huckel RIP. Another lost too early

Paul Evetts Rip mate you will be missed