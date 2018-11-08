Son says mother drove road daily for 30 years before crash

The scene of a serious crash at South Kolan.

PATRICIA Levi had driven the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd every day for more than 30 years and was not far from home when her life was tragically cut short.

The son of the 65-year-old, David Levi, has paid tribute to his mum after she was killed in a horrific head-on collision Monday night.

"She was a devoted Nanna to her grandchildren and was looking forward to being a Nanna again later this year," Mr Levi said.

DOUBLE FATALITY: Two South Kolan women have lost their lives after a traffic crash on the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd. Mikayla Haupt

"Our spirit has been broken and our hearts ache. She will be sorely missed but always loved and remembered.

"Our family would like to thank emergency services, first responders and those that have offered support to our family in this time of heartache."

Witnesses to a horrific crash that killed Mrs Levi and 58-year-old Kaylene Carter, both from South Kolan, were visibly distressed by the carnage they saw.

Even hardened police officers were shaken by the severity of the head-on collision.

The crash happened about 7.50pm between a Mitsubishi Triton ute and a Mitsubishi Outlander. Both women were driving at the time.

One witness said the sound of the crash was like nothing he had ever heard.

Inspector Pat Swindells said it was believed the body of one of the women was ejected from the vehicle on impact.

A 27-year-old woman and her two children, a six-year-old girl and four-year-old boy - the grandchildren of one of the deceased - were passengers in the other vehicle and were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"The children were properly secured in the vehicle and that undoubtedly saved them from significant injuries," Insp Swindells said.

He said another witness to the double fatality attempted to save one of the victims.

"I have been told that a witness drove across the traffic crash and attempted to resuscitate one of the deceased, however this was unsuccessful," he said.

The crash closed down both lanes of Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd for a number of hours and police redirected traffic in both directions.

Earlier on in the night another witness, who lives nearby, also helped with the redirection.

Insp Swindells said the tragedy was a reminder to all drivers to slow down.

"We are seeing far too many of these traffic crashes at night and we are asking people to be aware of your surroundings and take your time," he said.

The crash is being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit.

