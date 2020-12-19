Son sues parents over $25k porn stash

A judge has awarded damages to a man who moved back into his parents’ house only to discover they had thrown away his porn collection.

A divorced bloke has won a lawsuit against his parents for throwing out his $25,000 stash of porn and sex toys.

District Judge Paul Maloney ruled in favour of David Werking, 42, who said his parents had no right to get rid of his X-rated collection, The Sun reports.

The porn addict was left fuming at discovering 12 boxes of his prized stash had been tossed out, including his beloved flicks 'Frisky Business' and 'Big Bad Grannys'.

But David Werking's mum and dad were shocked by the depictions of sexual assault, slavery, incestuous relationships and sex with minors, writes The Holland Sentinel in Michigan.

A list of the haul revealed he had collected 1,605 porn DVDs and VHS tapes, plus about 50 sex toys and paraphernalia.

His disgusted dad, Paul Werking, ranted: "That you would buy and watch films depicting such violence is beyond the pale.

"I have no words to express the depth of my shock and disappointment.

"One reason I destroyed your porn was for your own mental and emotional health. I would have done the same if I had found a kilo of crack cocaine."

His son's win in western Michigan means the porn fanatic can also seek compensation for his missing collection.

His attorney, Miles Greengard, said, "we have asked the court for treble damages, which we believe are warranted given the wanton destruction.

"This was a collection of often irreplaceable items and property."

The son’s attorney says his client should receive treble damages for the collection, which he is entitled do under his claim of conversion of property. Picture: istock

Werking had been living at his folks' Grand Haven home for ten months after a divorce, before moving to Muncie, Indiana.

But tempers flared when he discovered that boxes of his explicit films and mags worth an estimated $25,000 were missing.

When he asked his parents where the dozen boxes had gone, his dad replied in an email: "Frankly, David, I did you a big favour getting rid of all this stuff," reports MLive.

Werking replied: "I would like it back, along with the sex toys … [and] one long container of smutty magazines."

The judge in Kalamazoo called it a "trove of pornography and an array of sex toys".

"There is no question that the destroyed property was David's property," Judge Maloney said on Monday.

He added that the "defendants [had] repeatedly admitted they destroyed the property".

In one email to his son, Paul Werking (pictured) argued about some of the content he found and said 'it was not natural or normal'. Picture: Facebook

HARDCORE PORN LOCKED AWAY

In their defence, Beth and Paul Werking were adamant they had a right to act as his landlords and get rid of the offensive material.

But this was rejected by the judge who said there was a lack of case law to support their reasoning that "landlords can destroy property that they dislike".

His parents had laid down the rules before he returned home to temporarily live with them after his divorce, telling him his porn stash was banned.

They also warned him it would be destroyed if it was stored in their home.

The court also heard that the family had clashed in 2017, with cops called over a mystery 'incident', when Werking was asked to leave.

According to MLive, his parents were so concerned about the legality of some of the hardcore material - deemed the "worst of the worst" - that they locked it up in a safety deposit box.

However, when the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department checked the porn, the cops found no child abuse videos.

Maloney told both sides to file briefs on the financial value of the collection.

They have until mid-February to file written submissions on damages.

Originally published as Son sues parents over $25k porn stash