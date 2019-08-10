Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
News

Son walks by as mum pulled over for roadside drug test

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE mother is embarrassed she returned a positive roadside drug test just as her son walked by, a court was told.

Karen Ann Fitzhenry pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving while a relevant drug was present in her system.

The court was told on June 7, 2019 Fitzhenry was intercepted by police on Larson St at Miriam Vale about 3.55pm.

About the same time she returned a positive result to marijuana the 56-year-old's son walked by and witnessed the ordeal.

The court was told Fitzhenry was "quite embarrassed".

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Fitzhenry had both a traffic and criminal history,

Fitzhenry was ordered to pay a $350 fine and was disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

court crime drug driving drugs
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    JM Kelly founder took six-figure salary before $50m collapse

    premium_icon JM Kelly founder took six-figure salary before $50m collapse

    News THE inside story of the collapse of Rockhampton-based building company JM Kelly Group was played out in the Federal Court in Brisbane this week.

    Boozy clue could be key to croc head theft

    premium_icon Boozy clue could be key to croc head theft

    News 'Someone's probably had a pretty good State of Origin party'

    What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

    premium_icon What's on: Village Festival, Mt Morgan Show, CQ's got it all

    News Find out the hottest events across the region this weekend

    Rocky's bold ambition for the Galilee Basin

    premium_icon Rocky's bold ambition for the Galilee Basin

    News Mayor outlines game plan for locals to cash in on job opportunities