Songbirds of CQ ready for debut this month

TAKE five talented local female vocalists with amazing stories to tell and toss in a couple of local creative directors/producers into the mix, shake well and you get 'Songbirds', the perfect Mother's Day production that will have you laughing, crying and laughing again.

Songbirds of CQ will offer a wonderful presentation of music and real-life stories that will touch the heart and soothe the soul.

Travis and Amanda Hock from Lock&Hock Productions have created Songbirds of CQ to highlight local female vocalists in a brand-new format that breaks all the boundaries.

Amanda said the idea came about from the desire for more local live entertainment in the form of theatre and musical/cabaret style performance on the Capricorn Coast.

Kelly McCosker joins the Songbird team to honour her beloved grandmother.

"We wanted to highlight local vocalists while breaking down the fourth wall between the stage and audience and give a more intimate and personal theatre experience,” Amanda said.

"Lock&Hock also had the desire to create more opportunity to celebrate special occasions in our region.

"When it comes to events like Mother's/Father's Day, people are stuck for ideas and are craving something new to explore other than just heading out for brunch.

"We wanted to give people the opportunity to extend the time with their loved ones and make the most of an evening or morning by having the chance to have a meal out in our beautiful town and then top it off with a piece of live entertainment brought to you by local creatives and performers.”

SONGBIRDS: Emma McGuire will perform and be part of the workshops. Tracey Hamlyn

The Songbirds is a formula that is hoped to be replicated again and again with different vocalists and for different occasions.

The first Songbirds of CQ is a Mother's Day special with two shows that will appeal to both men and women of varied ages.

In two 75minute shows, the vocalists will each have a short set where they share personal stories about the influential women in their lives and then perform songs that reflect their lives and support their true-life stories.

Rhonda Janes.

The team includes Travis and Amanda Hock as creative directors/producers, vocalists Rhonda Janes, Narelle Schirmer, Kelly McCosker, Emma McGuire and Amanda Lock accompanied by Cory Owens on percussion and as musical director, David Wenitong on bass, Thammasivaphat Sudchai on keyboard and Ian (Boots) Rendell as technical operation and design.

Keppel Coast Arts will offer food and beverage and front of house support.

Three of the vocalists - Kelly McCosker, Emma McGuire and Narelle Schirmer - will also run a series of workshops on Saturday, May 11 for all ages and levels. Times and prices for the workshops are available online at trybooking.com.

Amanda and Travis Hock.

SONGBIRDS OF CQ: