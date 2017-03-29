30°
Sport

Sonny chases the American dream

29th Mar 2017 2:14 PM
Sonny Schafferius attempts to ride Dozier Cattle Co's Church Bells during the first round of the Little Rock Built Ford Tough series PBR.
Sonny Schafferius attempts to ride Dozier Cattle Co's Church Bells during the first round of the Little Rock Built Ford Tough series PBR. Andy Watson

RODEO: Almost 340kms north west of Rockhampton lies the sleepy town of Dysart.

With a population under 3,000, full of graziers, miners and stockmen, Dysart is predominantly a tough bunch of working-class men and women.

It's a town largely unheard of outside of Capricornia - let alone overseas.

But one cowboy is putting his town on the map.

Dysart is 340kms north west of Rockhampton and 130kms north east of Emerald.
Dysart is 340kms north west of Rockhampton and 130kms north east of Emerald. Contributed

Sonny Schafferius returned to Central Queensland after six weeks of living the dream.

He toured southern America, competing in nine PBRs, in front of crowds where grandstands alone swamped Dysart's population.

"Most of the places were sold out and they were massive shows. I haven't seen anything like it,” Schafferius said after competing at stadiums like the 80,000 seat AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"It's just enormous. It is not uncommon for their fans to travel 10 hours interstate to go to an event.

"The biggest difference was the younger, bigger and hungrier bulls. Aussie bulls buck hard but not at that age.”

The reality of cowboy life quickly had 28-year-old Schafferius in the back seat. He was hung up badly in his first ride in Roanoke.

"The first bull broke a bone in my wrist and riding hand,” the St Brendan's College graduate said.

Dysart cowboy Sonny Schafferius scored an 88.5 on Jumpin Jack at the Brendon Clark Invitational PBR in Newcastle.
Dysart cowboy Sonny Schafferius scored an 88.5 on Jumpin Jack at the Brendon Clark Invitational PBR in Newcastle. Double Dee Photos

"It was a pretty bad injury - I had to ice it up and massage it before and after every ride - just to keep the swelling down.

"I couldn't grip the rope well at all, just had to strap it up and hang on.

"But there was no way I was going to let that stop me.”

His initial goal was to crack his way onto the Built Ford Tough Series. Upon ticking that off, he now sets his sights on the World Finals in Las Vegas.

Currently ranked three shy of the top 35 world ranking cut off point, Schafferius came home early to rest up.

"World Finals is the ultimate. It would be insane... what everyone strives to do,” he said.

"It was one of the goals I set myself last year and I am closing in.

"Rubbing shoulders with the likes of JB Mauney and Guilherme Marchi was really cool. They're just every day blokes.

"Right now I am back home working but resting. But soon I will get back into local shows and hopefully head back over in July.”

Until he is back in the hot-seat, the American dream will be put on hold.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  built ford tough series central queensland dysart great western hotel pbr pbr australia rockhampton rodeo sonny schafferius

