Rocky dad-to-be kicked out of party, brawl begins

A MAN about to become a father for the first time escaped with only a public nuisance and obstruct police after being in a fight in a suburban street after being kicked out of a party.

Wayne Anthony Bliss represented himself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19, pleading guilty to the two charges.

Police Prosecutor Cas Stafford told the court police were called to Lodwick Cl, Gracemere, at 10.30pm, after reports of two males fighting in the street.

He said when police arrived there were several people on the footpath of the corner.

Ms Stafford said the defendant and the other male had been kicked out of a party and then started fighting with reports that they kicked and punched each other and witnesses tried to break up the fight.

The court heard Bliss was slurring his words when police tried to talk to him and he was told to stand back from the officer who was trying to talk to him.

"The other male was lying on the ground with injuries to his head and torso area," Ms Stafford said.

He said Bliss walked over to the other male, against police orders.

When Magistrate Cameron Press asked Bliss what he was doing to avoid reoffending, Bliss advised he had a baby on the way.

Bliss was sentenced to a 60-hour community service order to be completed in a year. No conviction was recorded.