Sophia’s family: She was the centre of our universe

The devastated parents of teenager Sophia Naismith - who was struck and killed by a sports car - have made an emotional tribute to their "cherished first-born", declaring her "the centre of our universe".

The out-of-control high performance Lamborghini hit the popular Brighton Secondary School student, aged 15, on a footpath on Morphett Rd, Glengowrie on Saturday night.

She died at the scene, while her best friend Jordyn Callea, also 15, was seriously injured. The car stopped outside the House of Tien Chinese restaurant just after 10pm.

Sophia's parents, Pia Vogrin and Luke Naismith, of Seaview Downs, on Monday released an emotional tribute to the talented athlete, and gifted student, as did Jordyn, who is recovering in hospital.

Sophia Naismith, 15, was killed when she was hit by an out-of-control Lamborghini on Morphett Rd at Glengowrie on Saturday. Picture: Supplied by family.

Brighton students are receiving counselling to help them cope with what Sophia's school principal Toni Carellas described as "one of our saddest days".

Her parents told how "everything has changed".

"Nothing prepares you for times like this," they said, speaking on behalf of Sophia's two younger sisters, and their wider family.

"Sophia was the centre of our universe. Our cherished first-born. Best friend to her sisters. Adored by her grandparents. Admired by her Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Good friend to many. Loved by all. Everything has changed. She was an accomplished state volleyballer, gymnast, soccer player and a popular and gifted student. Our lives will never be the same again."

They added: "We want to thank our precious family and friends for their love and support in such a distressing time.

"We also want to thank the paramedics and police who came to Sophia's aid. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sophia's friend Jordyn who was injured in the accident."

Hours earlier, Sophia's parents were visibly distressed during a visit to the crash scene accompanied by friends, as they read the tributes to their daughter.

Friends said the girls had been waiting for Sophia's father, a respected member of the state's film industry.

Jordyn Callea, right, posted this photograph of her and her best friend Sophia Naismith, on Instagram on Monday.

Relatives described the best friends, and classmates, as "inseparable". Jordyn, of Richmond, in Adelaide's inner south west, was last night in a stable condition in the Flinders Medical Centre.

She posted her own tribute to her friend on social media, along with a picture of the pair together.

"Every single piece of my heart goes out to this strong, beautiful girl," she wrote.

"I will love you forever and always. Words cannot describe how much I want to change what has happened.

"You will be forever loved in everyone's heart and never forgotten." She finished with "rest easy Soph, I love you".

A woman leaves flowers at the scene where Sophia was killed. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

The Lamborghini driver, Alexander Damian Campbell, 37, has been charged with causing Sophia's death, and Jordyn's injuries, by dangerous driving.

He was bailed to appear in court next month. Police do not believe the sports car, which accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, was involved in any street racing although officers are investigating whether his driving was a contributing factor.

The white $330,000 Lamborghini Huracan, which also hit a sign post and a tree, came to a rest after it crashed into the restaurant.

It has become a makeshift shrine as Sophia's family and scores of friends left flowers and heartfelt messages at its entrance.

Video of the moments leading up to the crash emerged on Sunday that showed the sports car side-by-side with another vehicle.

The smash capped a horror four hours on the state's roads, during which three people died and two drivers were charged.

Many students at Brighton, where both girls were studying Year 10, chose to stay home on Monday, while some classmates turned her locker into another shrine.

In a statement issued by the Education Department, Ms Carellas said the school was "in mourning". "This is one of our saddest days as a school community and it will take us a long time to come to terms with what has happened," she said.

She described Sophia as "gifted". "Sophia was a popular and vibrant member of our school who brought a huge amount of positive energy to everything she did," she said.

"She was a gifted athlete and brilliant academically.

"Her contribution to school life across the board, but in particular to our volleyball program, will be missed enormously by her teammates, friends and teachers alike."

The school has arranged counsellors for students and teachers and "at the appropriate time we will reach out to Sophia's family to discuss how we can best celebrate her life".

"Our thoughts are also with Jordyn and her family and we hope for a speedy recovery," she said.

Flowers left in tribute to Sophia Naismith outside the House Of Tien restaurant. Picture: Tricia Watkinson