Sophie Monk’s stunning Maxim shoot. Picture: Maxim
News

Monk’s latest bikini shoot may be her last

25th Oct 2018 10:57 AM

SOPHIE Monk has posed for yet another revealing photo shoot, but she's warned it might be one of her last.

The Bachelorette star, 38, is the winner of this year's Maxim Hot 100 and graces the cover of the November issue in a stunning red swimsuit.

Inside the magazine, Monk is pictured wearing a strapless blue bikini and said the shoot was one of her favourites ever.

 

Stunning. Picture: Maxim
Lady in red. Picture: Maxim
"It forced me to shave my legs," she says in Maxim.

"I felt so comfortable shooting in my own home. The whole year has revolved around bathing suits and I would almost say I am ready to hang up the bikini this year."

Monk beat out Yvonne Strahovski, Margot Robbie and Olympia Valance for the top spot on the list which is determined by feedback from Maxim readers.

This is the second time Monk's made headlines in the space of a week.

Just the other day she opened up to KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O about how she's living in fear after her stalker, James McCabe, relocated from Tasmania to Queensland, near her home.

"I've got panic buttons. I'm thinking about making my bedroom into a panic room as well, but I'm worried if I have a fire I'll lock myself in," Monk told the radio duo.

 

James Scott McCabe leaves the Launceston Magistrates court.
The former Bardot singer has spent $20,000 on beefing up her security so far.

"I've got cameras everywhere. I'm doing it for all my family too," she said on radio.

McCabe's fixation with Monk dates back to her days in Bardot and in 2015 he was given an eight-month suspended jail sentence for sending her sexually explicit and threatening messages from 2010 to 2013.

He is prohibited from contacting Monk or coming within 200m of where she lives or works, The Examiner reported.

 

Sophie Monk on the Maxim cover. Picture: Maxim
