Sophisticated drug set-up uncovered in the heart of Rockhampton

ROCKHAMPTON police have found a hydroponic set up for growing cannabis in local suburbia.

About 3pm Friday, CIB detectives executed a search warrant on an Eton St, Rockhampton address.

The search followed tip-offs from the public.

Police found three men in their 40s, who they allege were growing more than 20 cannabis plants.

With a variety of mature and seedling plants, police estimate each cannabis plant can produce around $3000, totalling over $60,000.

Rockhampton CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said all three persons involved, including one 48 and two 46-year-olds, were listed as living at the address.

Two were taken into custody on Friday with the third person handing himself in this morning.

Dect Snr Sgt Luke Peachey talks about the drug bust police conducted on Eton St. Boden Hallett

"The three males have now been taken into custody and each charged with pocession of a dangerous drug, production of dangerous drug and possession of utensils,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It looked like it (the growing) had been going for a long time, obviously a fair bit of planning was involved in the fact that there was a hydroponic set up.

"It looked like they had been doing it for more than their personal use but that will be a part of our investigation in the coming days.”

While Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the bust was nowhere near as significant as some of the ice seizures of late, it still helped take drug producers off the streets.

"It is still significant in the fact it's obviously taken three persons off the street who were producing dangerous drugs and potentially putting those drugs out there in the hands of people in Rockhampton,” he said.

The three men involved are set to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 29.