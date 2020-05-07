Sorry Add-Carr admits camping mistake

A contrite Josh Addo-Carr stood up in front of his Melbourne teammates on Monday and delivered a heartfelt apology.

Addo-Carr took it upon himself to address the Storm players when they arrived together for the first time since the competition was suspended. The Storm flyer wanted them to know he had let the club down after being fined by police for ignoring social distancing policies by travelling to Latrell Mitchell's farm.

"If any player makes a mistake it's important we address that," Storm lock Dale Finucane said.

"Josh admitted he did the wrong thing and he is sorry. He is paying a price financially and that's why that Monday (biosecurity) education session was so important to everyone. It laid out the rules in black and white about what you can and can't do. If you're not sure call the football manager or doctor. There is no excuse now for anyone to be unclear about it.

"He was genuinely remorseful for what he had done. He realised he made a mistake. That's all you can do and move forward."

Addo-Carr was fined $1000 by the police for breaching the social distance policies. He also charged with the unauthorised use of a firearm, fined $20,000 by the NRL and given a one-game suspended ban.

Back-rower Felise Kaufusi said Addo-Carr looked determined at training.

"He addressed the team and admitted he stuffed up," Kaufusi said. "He came back with some PBs. He has taken it to heart and he wants to show us it was a mistake and he wants to do his best for the team.

"I don't know if that pushed him (to train harder) with what he went through. I don't know whose idea it was (for him to address the players) but he stood in front of the group and addressed it and admitted he stuffed up. That speaks volumes to stand in front of your group and say you stuffed up."

After much confusion, the Storm spent their first night in Albury on Tuesday. It came after the local council blocked the Storm's hopes of training at their preferred venue instead they needed to shift to a privately owned Aussie rules ground.

The players said the uncertainty was not a distraction with Finucane hoping to return to their training base in Melbourne next week amid increased local tension over their presence in the border town.

Josh Addo-Carr has apologised to his teammates for letting the club down. Picture: AAP.

The 32 players who made the trip north on Tuesday got to work on Wednesday with a near-three hour training session at the Albury Sports Ground, a back-up venue after a local council vote ordered them off the council owned rugby league ground, Greenfield Park.

Kaufusi, who drove 2000kms over three days from Bundaberg to Melbourne last week before then making the three-hour trip to Albury, said the players were unfussed by the late ground switch and just excited to finally get back to work ahead of a May 28 NRL restart.

Despite being away from their families, Kaufusi said players had spoken about the sacrifices the Warriors had made to ensure the competition plays on.

Melbourne players are likely to be able to see their families this weekend.

"I miss my family but in the back of mind I just think of how the Warriors are doing," Kaufisi, who took up his one year extension at the club said.

"We think we have it bad leaving our families on a three-hour drive. In the back of your mind you have to think what those players are going through. When we are down and missing our family we know they are doing it tougher."

Originally published as Sorry Fox admits camping mistake