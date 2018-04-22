SOUL MATES: Loving couple celebrate 60 years together

SPECIAL MEMORIES: The loving couple have lived in Duaringa for most of their married life.

SPECIAL MEMORIES: The loving couple have lived in Duaringa for most of their married life. Contributed

THERE was a hive of activity at the Duaringa Hotel recently when the family and friends of Alfred and Florence Fuller (née Edmistone) gathered to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Around fifty guests enjoyed the special morning tea and luncheon held at the iconic Duaringa landmark a fortnight ago (April 7) to celebrate Mr and Mrs Fuller's diamond anniversary milestone.

SOUL MATES: Mr and Mrs Fuller celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at Duaringa Hotel on April 7. Contributed

Mr and Mrs Fuller were married at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Rockhampton on April 10, 1958 and have lived in Duaringa most of their married life.

The couple's five children were all in attendance at the anniversary celebration, travelling from as far away as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Mr and Mrs Fuller also have ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, eight of whom were able to be present on the day.

The bridal party, Doreen Hunt, Alf Fuller, Flo Edmistone and Reid Bauman. Contributed

Mr and Mrs Fuller have received a number of congratulatory messages from dignitaries commending them for reaching their diamond anniversary, including cards from Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Governor-General Peter Cosgrove, among others.