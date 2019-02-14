Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld's Crocodiles Goliath and Matilda and celebrating 19 years together on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Adam Head
Dreamworld's Crocodiles Goliath and Matilda and celebrating 19 years together on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Adam Head
Pets & Animals

‘Everyone should make love like crocodiles’

by Jeremy Pierce
13th Feb 2019 1:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the reptilian romance sure to warm even the most cold-blooded of hearts.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Dreamworld's resident crocodiles Goliath and Matilda are celebrating their 19th anniversary together at the Gold Coast theme park.

Don't be fooled by their fearsome appearances. In a union lasting longer than most human marriages, Goliath and Matilda are serious soulmates.

The two were described as soulmates. Picture: Adam Head
The two were described as soulmates. Picture: Adam Head


Matilda even played a part in saving Goliath's life after she was brought to the park in a bid to try and get a gravely-ill Goliath to start eating again as he battled a mystery ailment.

It worked, and they have been together ever since, often spotted frolicking together in their heated pond and lazing on their heated sandbank.

Dreamworld animal handlers enjoy caring for the unique couple, with Matilda's feisty nature balanced by Goliath's chilled-out vibe.

The two at Dreamworld. Pics Adam Head
The two at Dreamworld. Pics Adam Head


Dreamworld's general manager of life sciences Al Mucci said the two crocs genuinely liked each other and still boasted a healthy sex life despite both being senior citizens.

"They still make love so I think it's pretty clear they like each other," he said.

Despite their rows of sharp teeth and powerful jaws, crocodile mating is a surprisingly gentle affair according to Mr Mucci.

"It's a very tender and loving experience," he said.

"Everyone should make love like crocodiles."

crocodiles dreamworld editors picks soul mates

Top Stories

    VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    premium_icon VALENTINE'S DAY: CQ is full of secret admirers this year

    Business And read the historial story of how the day began centuries ago

    Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    premium_icon Big projects driving demand for metal from Rocky business

    News The economy is bouncing back and Greg Adams is busy.

    Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    premium_icon Past Rockhampton councillor named OAM recipient

    News Graeme Brady named as one of this year's recipients of an OAM

    Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    premium_icon Gracemere drug user throws evidence into neighbour's yard

    Crime He was caught throwing away substances later found to be meth