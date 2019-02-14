Dreamworld's Crocodiles Goliath and Matilda and celebrating 19 years together on Valentine’s Day. Picture: Adam Head

IT'S the reptilian romance sure to warm even the most cold-blooded of hearts.

As Valentine's Day approaches, Dreamworld's resident crocodiles Goliath and Matilda are celebrating their 19th anniversary together at the Gold Coast theme park.

Don't be fooled by their fearsome appearances. In a union lasting longer than most human marriages, Goliath and Matilda are serious soulmates.

Matilda even played a part in saving Goliath's life after she was brought to the park in a bid to try and get a gravely-ill Goliath to start eating again as he battled a mystery ailment.

It worked, and they have been together ever since, often spotted frolicking together in their heated pond and lazing on their heated sandbank.

Dreamworld animal handlers enjoy caring for the unique couple, with Matilda's feisty nature balanced by Goliath's chilled-out vibe.

Dreamworld's general manager of life sciences Al Mucci said the two crocs genuinely liked each other and still boasted a healthy sex life despite both being senior citizens.

"They still make love so I think it's pretty clear they like each other," he said.

Despite their rows of sharp teeth and powerful jaws, crocodile mating is a surprisingly gentle affair according to Mr Mucci.

"It's a very tender and loving experience," he said.

"Everyone should make love like crocodiles."