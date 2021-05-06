Menu
Source of Sydney outbreak revealed

by Anton Nilsson
6th May 2021 11:29 AM

 

NSW Health officials have said they know how a Sydney man became infected with coronavirus after his wife tested positive to the virus as well.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said "health detectives" had managed to trace the source of the man's infection.

Genome analysis revealed the likely source of the man's infection was a person who arrived from the US and attended special health accomodation after testing positive upon arrival in Australia.

But it's still not clear how the virus managed to spread from that person to the eastern suburbs man who was confirmed positive on Wednesday.

"We can't find any direct link between our (cases)," NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said.

"So what we're concerned about is that there is another person that is yet to be identified that infected our case."

