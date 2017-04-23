South American sensation comes of age in Rocky

Parkana left forward Eric Silva Nascimento scored the winning goal for his side against Southside.

FOOTBALL: Eric Silva Nascimento didn't get a pair of football boots until under-10s.

In the dusty streets of Goinania, the boy fell in love with the beautiful game tearing up and down the alley ways and side streets of his home city.

The volleys, the step-overs, flicks and tricks all crafted at an early age with his friends after school.

He came to Australia from his home city, south west of Brasilia, four years ago.

He remembered the fear on the flight over of finding a team where he felt he belonged.

But he needn't of worried.

"I was really nervous when I first came here and joining a side. I didn't think there were so many Brazilians here," the young striker said.

"But I saw Parkana and knew they were the club for me.

"I was really surprised with the standard of competition in Rockhampton. Where I come from we don't have a structured type of competition.

"And for I have always wanted to play in first division, now I have got there my dream is to one day be a professional."

On a wet, drizzly night on Saturday, the Glenmore High School student slammed home the winning goal, to hand Parkana a valuable 2-1 win over Southside United.

Southside were enjoying a gritty 1-0 lead for most of the game thanks to a determined goal from centre forward Joey Wilson.

But once Parkana got a sniff, and ultimately their first goal, their tails went up and Southside had no answer.

Southside player Simon McAnthony in the soccer game against Clinton at Jardine Park on Saturday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK100515csoccer3

"I was really happy with my goal, sometimes it doesn't quite come off the boot as well but I kept my concentration and hit it low and hard," Silva Nascimento, still 16, said.

"Southside were really good, they were protecting the lead well. It was a tough night and we are stoked to get the three points.

"Before the game we talked about staying confident and playing as a team, that's how we got the points.

"We Brazilians are great when we are winning, our heads go up and we buzz around. But when we start losing, that's when we need to hang in there and not let our heads drop.

"It is our second win now. We lost a few games without our teamwork, but we can build on this."

With three second half injuries to key personnel, including a possible broken ankle to keep Reece James Gleeson, it capped a tough night at the office for Southside.

Central midfielders Rory Cremin and Nathan Mutch worked tirelessly, winger Simon McAnthony dangerous and centre back Sean Jasperson rock solid.