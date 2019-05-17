ROT IN JAIL: ‘You are every parent’s horror’

Adelaide sex tourist Ruecha Tokputza has been jailed for a record 40 years for his abuse of children in Australia and Thailand, both in person and over the internet.

On Friday, District Court judge Liesl Chapman declared Tokputza to be a "child's worst nightmare" and "every parent's horror".

South Australian pedophile Ruecha Tokputza.

She ordered that he serve 40 years and three months in prison for breaking both South Australian and Commonwealth laws protecting children, and not be eligible to seek release on parole for at least 28 years.

In sentencing, Judge Chapman said Tokputza's heinous offending was filled by his dillusional and aberrant belief that he was helping the children, that they enjoyed his abuse and that they loved him.

She said one only needed to look at the hundreds of videos he recorded while abusing the children to see there was no love in their eyes, only pain.

"You are a child's worst nightmare," she said.

"You are every parent's horror, you are a menace to the community."

"Unfortunately there are many like you out there - fortunately, you have been caught."

Ruecha Tokputza will be in jail until at least 2047.

The punishment places Tokputza, who offended against children and babies in two countries, on par with South Australia's most infamous mass-murderers.

Double child murderer Dieter Pfennig is serving 60 years, while triple killers Steven Graham Peet and Jason Alexander Downie received 36-year and 35-year terms.

Only the "bodies in the barrels" serial killers - John Justin Bunting and Robert Joe Wagner - have longer terms, having been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Tokputza, 30, of Mile End, sexually violated 13 children, some as young as 15 months old, in Australia and Thailand.

He also recorded his crimes - generating 12,500 images and 650 videos of child exploitation material - to encourage fellow predators to copy his conduct.

Last month, prosecutors said it was "hard to think of more serious offending" than his "simply breathtaking" crimes, deeming him worse than Families SA sex predator Shannon McCoole.

McCoole committed 20 against seven victims over 3 ½ years - Tokputza offended against his 13 victims 51 times over six years.

They said there was "no body of comparison" between Tokputza and any other sex offender in Australian history, requiring a sentence longer than McCoole's 35-year term.

