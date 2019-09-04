South Korea trade mission to focus on education and training

INTERNATIONAL LEADER: Young Beamish of Rockhampton Regional Council will be involved in a trade mission to South Korea next month.

INTERNATIONAL LEADER: Young Beamish of Rockhampton Regional Council will be involved in a trade mission to South Korea next month. Geordi Offord

A TRADE mission in South Korea is to be led by the team at Advance Rockhampton.

Senior Trade and Investment Officer Young Beamish and General Manager Tony Cullen will led the mission to further strengthen vocational education and training between Rockhampton and Korea.

The pair will host a roundtable in partnership with the Australian Embassy and Austrade Korea to present information about Rockhampton's Trade and Education and gain an understanding about comparative training systems in Korea.

The trade mission is scheduled for November 30 to December 6 and will also include two senior representatives from CQUniversity and two industry representatives SMW Group and Manuplex.

The trip will also strengthen links to Korean Government agencies and relevant education provides who currently recruit training groups for Australia and promote Rockhampton's regional and education profiles in Korea.

Advance Rockhampton has successfully been attracting Korean Government funded training groups to the region in the last two years that include three Meat Processing Training Groups to Teys Australia and a group to Rockhampton's Racing Club for horse racing trainings. These programs have been very successful.

According to the Korean Government Agency named HRD Korea, Rockhampton is the only regional area in Australia that has been hosting these groups from Korea as most of these groups simply go to Sydney or Brisbane. A grant application was successful earlier in the year for the trade mission for $30,800.