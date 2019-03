A home off Wandal Rd was destroyed by fire overnight.

A HOME was destroyed by fire overnight in south Rockhampton.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the home at 11.45pm Sunday.

No one was injured in the fire.

By this stage the fire had engulfed the home.

Queensland Police said at 8am that the fire was being investigated, but at this stage was not considered suspicious.