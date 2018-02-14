South Rocky set to get new 24 hour service station

GREEN LIGHT: The location for a proposed service station in South Rockhampton.

A NEW 24-hour service station has been approved for South Rockhampton, adding a convenient stop for Bruce Highway travellers.

The development application was approved at a Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee meeting yesterday.

A convenience store and service station will be built on the corner of Albert and Alma Sts.

United Petroleum proposed a 24-hour operation catering to highway traffic leaving the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

The site has previously been used for commercial and residential purposes and sits opposite the Albert Court Motor Inn.

According to the application presented to councillors, the service station will have four bowsers capable of servicing a total of eight vehicles at any time.

The proposal includes a convenience store and nine parking spaces.

Two access points to the site from Alma Ln will be closed as a condition of the development.

No submissions about the proposal were made during the consultation period.

Committee chairwoman Councillor Ellen Smith said she was "quite happy” with the proposal and believed it was "in a really good location”.

The application will be submitted for final approval at next Tuesday's general meeting.