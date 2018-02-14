Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

South Rocky set to get new 24 hour service station

GREEN LIGHT: The location for a proposed service station in South Rockhampton.
GREEN LIGHT: The location for a proposed service station in South Rockhampton. Contributed
Michelle Gately
by

A NEW 24-hour service station has been approved for South Rockhampton, adding a convenient stop for Bruce Highway travellers.

The development application was approved at a Rockhampton Regional Council planning and regulatory committee meeting yesterday.

A convenience store and service station will be built on the corner of Albert and Alma Sts.

United Petroleum proposed a 24-hour operation catering to highway traffic leaving the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

The site has previously been used for commercial and residential purposes and sits opposite the Albert Court Motor Inn.

According to the application presented to councillors, the service station will have four bowsers capable of servicing a total of eight vehicles at any time.

The proposal includes a convenience store and nine parking spaces.

Two access points to the site from Alma Ln will be closed as a condition of the development.

No submissions about the proposal were made during the consultation period.

Committee chairwoman Councillor Ellen Smith said she was "quite happy” with the proposal and believed it was "in a really good location”.

The application will be submitted for final approval at next Tuesday's general meeting.

Topics:  development service station tmbbusiness tmbcouncil

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Emu Park mum of five rebuilds a life torn apart by ice

Emu Park mum of five rebuilds a life torn apart by ice

EMU Park resident Hayley Holt is a shining example of how to put your life back together after reaching an all-time low that could well have ended her life.

CQ's bat chaos: Bottled water trucked in, Anzac Day on hold

BAT COLONY: The CQ township of Westwood has been invaded by thousands of fruit bats, which pose a risk to their drinking water.

Rockhampton councillors discuss Westwood bat colony

BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld, NSW

Thursday will continue to see heatwave conditions across much of Queensland and northern NSW. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Temperatures at 3am felt like a sunny afternoon.

Rocky's new Ring Road explained by QLD Roads Minister

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey explains what next for Rockhampton's Ring Road.

Mark Bailey reveals what next for the anticipated CQ infrastructure

Local Partners