South Rocky suburb targeted by charity fraudster

RESIDENTS in a south Rockhampton suburb have been approached by a person fraudulently seeking donations.

Queensland Police Service advise they have received information that a person has recently approached residences in Wandal, fraudulently seeking donations for a church.

The suspect was wearing a hi-vis vest and handed over an envelope when seeking donations.

The church has advised that they do not conduct door to door donations.

Residents in the Rockhampton area are advised not to donate, even if the envelope handed over looks legitimate.

A resident wrote on Facebook: "Yesterday a man, about 6"1, olive skin, orange high vis, a little haggard looking, came to our door asking for a $5 donation to St. Joseph's church. No ID, no markings. He got agitated when our two big dogs came running from the loungeroom. We are the only house on our street with dogs.

"Called the church and the school, there is no-one authorised to be collecting money on their behalf in Wandal. Just a word of warning.”Police urge residents to report any suspicious activity to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800333000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.