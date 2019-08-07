South Sea Islander gala ramped up with $7k from council

Joanne Warkill and Catherine Evans from the ASSIUC

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has pledged to sponsor $7,460 to the Australian South Sea Islander 25 years of recognition event held later this month.

The Australian South Sea Islander United Council Rockhampton and District Independent Inc - Gala Ball sub-committee applied to council for major sponsorship.

The sponsorship includes expenses for food/beverage, entertainment, venue hire, travel and accommodation, equipment hire and marketing and promotion.

READ HERE: Glitz and glamour to mark South Sea Islander milestone The event is from August 19 to 24 and includes a flag raising ceremony and morning tea, language workshops, cultural night with dancing and singing and a gala ball.

More than 500 people are expected to come including guests from Vanautu. 15 per cent will require accommodation for two to four nights.

The event is a celebration of 25 years of recognition for Australian South Sea Islanders as a distinct cultural group by the Federal Government.

The'blackbirded' islanders were forcibly bought to Queensland to work in sugarcane fields between 1863 to 1904 pre-White Australia policy.

The Rockhampton ASSI community has played a pivotal role in fighting for recognition for its people since the 1970s before it was finally official in 1994.

The motion for the sponsorship was moved by councillors as part of the community assistance program.