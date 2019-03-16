Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Walker has been branded
Cody Walker has been branded "disrespectful" over his scuffle with the Sydney Roosters. Picture: Getty
Rugby League

‘Disrespectful’ Walker slammed over scuffle with Cronk

by Michael Carayannis
16th Mar 2019 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CODY Walker has been labelled "disrespectful" by former South Sydney player Luke Keary.

Walker became entangled with Cooper Cronk during the Rabbitohs' 26-16 win over the Roosters on Friday night.

Keary left little doubt what he thought of his opposite five-eighth which lights the fuse for another a fiery rematch between the two already bitter rivals when they play each other again in the final round of the regular season.

"It was that incident at the end when one bloke wants to carry on and be a bit disrespectful," Keary said.

"Everyone who plays the game knows that's how he plays it. It's fine if he wants to go around doing that, it will come back to him.

"Everything that happens on the field stays on the field. It is what it is. Some people play the game like that."

 

The fight escalates as Walker scuffles with Roosters star Luke Keary. Picture: AAP
The fight escalates as Walker scuffles with Roosters star Luke Keary. Picture: AAP

More Stories

Show More
cody walker cooper cronk luke keary nr south sydney rabbitohs sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    One Nation's Capricornia candidate happy to be the underdog

    premium_icon One Nation's Capricornia candidate happy to be the underdog

    Politics The ex-footy player knows how to cause an election upset.

    • 16th Mar 2019 5:39 PM
    Lauga expresses sorrow over massacre and disgust at Anning

    premium_icon Lauga expresses sorrow over massacre and disgust at Anning

    Politics Keppel MP encourages locals to email support to Islamic community

    Suspension rules key player out of Capras first home game

    premium_icon Suspension rules key player out of Capras first home game

    Rugby League Focus on effort as team looks to make it back-to-back wins

    Accused rapist's 26 bail breaches in four months

    premium_icon Accused rapist's 26 bail breaches in four months

    Crime He moved from Toowoomba to Central Queensland