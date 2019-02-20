Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: George Burgess of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: George Burgess of the Rabbitohs is tackled during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Allianz Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Bennett busts Parra’s poaching raid

by Paul Crawley
20th Feb 2019 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has quashed Parramatta's attempts to lure George Burgess for the 2019 NRL season.

There was renewed speculation that the giant prop had received a revived and extremely lucrative offer from the Eels in recent days, with some talk a deal could be finalised as soon as Wednesday.

However The Daily Telegraph understands Bennett has no intention of releasing Burgess.

Despite the fact George is contracted at Souths for this season, the Eels want Burgess immediately and have a stack of money left in their salary cap following Corey Norman's exit to St George Illawarra.

SuperCoach
Parramatta are keen to land the big unit. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
Parramatta are keen to land the big unit. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

Bennett has a great relationship with all three of the Burgess brothers through his association with the England Test team and he wants George to stay at the Bunnies long term.

George comes off contract at the end of 2019 and is currently in negotiations with the club for an extension.

More Stories

Show More
george burgess nrl parramatta eels south sydney rabbitohs wayne bennett
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Central Queensland's 50 most adorable cats

    premium_icon Central Queensland's 50 most adorable cats

    Pets & Animals IN PICTURES: The best shots of your feline friends, from the hundreds submitted online.

    • 20th Feb 2019 11:53 AM
    Cheap housing charity pleads with council to wipe old debt

    premium_icon Cheap housing charity pleads with council to wipe old debt

    Council News The valuable housing service was blind-sided by a massive bill.

    More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    premium_icon More choice for casual mine workers on the horizon

    News Long-awaited changes signal end to mine workforce casualisation

    Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    premium_icon Busted for 'same model' race along Yaamba Rd

    Crime The drivers of the two Ford Falcons nodded to each other