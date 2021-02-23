Southeast braces for multi-cell storm front after sweltering day

Southeast Queensland will see severe thunderstorms developing this afternoon, after another summer scorcher across the state in which temperatures topped 40C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said storms were likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

A map showed four storm cells converging from the west and southwest.

The bureau said that at 4pm severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northeast of Warwick, Allora, Moore and the area east of Nanango.

They were moving east-northeast.

They were forecast to affect Kilcoy, the area west of Kilcoy and Cunninghams Gap by 4.30pm and Jimna, Aratula and Mount Kilcoy by 5pm.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

A more general severe thunderstorm warning was also current for the Central West and parts of the Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

TOP TEMPERATURES SO FAR TODAY

Longreach 41.3C

Trepell 41C

Winton 39.9C

Biloela 39.3C

Richmond 38.9C

Blackall 38.8C

Rockhampton 36.8C

Emerald 39.3C

Miles 38.4C

Gatton 36C

Ipswich 34C

Brisbane 30.8C

Gold Coast 29.2C

Sunshine Coast 28.5C

Storms approach southeast Queensland. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland was sweltering by noon, with heatwave conditions sending temperatures soaring over 40C in the state’s central west.

The hottest place in Queensland is currently Longreach, which was 40.5C at noon, followed by Blackall on 39.9C, and Rockhampton and Blackwater on 38C.

At 11am, it was 39.7C in Longreach while temperatures had climbed to 38.2C in Blackall.

It comes after southeast Queensland was treated to a late-night lightning show as the state swelters through one last summer heatwave.

While only 18mm fell in Brisbane overnight, lightning lit up the sky around 11pm, captured by Twitter users, some of whom were woken by the storm.

A stunning light show is moving through most of South East Queensland tonight. This bolt captured looking west from Coorparoo, where rain has just started falling as thunder builds @10NewsFirstQLD#bnestormpic.twitter.com/Aj3bDaQ9M8 — Scotty McDonald (@Scotty_McDonald) February 22, 2021

The most rainfall was recorded in Goonburra, south of Toowoomba, measuring 34mm. Eagle Farm, near Brisbane Airport, received 18mm in the overnight dump.

It followed a record-breaking day in Queensland, with Rockhampton sweltering through its hottest February day since 1969, recording 41.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bundaberg hit 38.6C, well above the 30C average. Gatton, west of Brisbane, recorded 40.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea was to blame for the heatwave.

“That was dragging hot air from Central Australia across into eastern Queensland over the last few days, which is why we’ve seen heatwave conditions,” he said.

“We’re looking at another warm day across large parts of Queensland on Tuesday. Starting to ease off through tomorrow along eastern Queensland.

“The state will have cooled down by Thursday.”

Mr Thompson said there was a “chance” of more storms on Tuesday afternoon, more likely through the Darling Downs and western parts of the southeast.

“There is definitely a chance the storm could get to the coast today, but whether it will hit Brisbane is tricky to say,” he said.

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

