Southeast’s booming population hotspots

SUBURBS will soar skywards and cities spring out of paddocks as millions of extra people squeeze into the southeast corner.

Previously unpublished data from the State Statistician's Office reveals the enormous extent of the expected explosion in the region's population hotspots between now and 2043.

Many of the neighbourhoods people now call home will be virtually unrecognisable as planners and councils wrestle with how to balance growth with liveability.

The State Government's Shaping SEQ regional plan expects 794,000 new dwellings to be built by 2041 - more than half as many again - on top of the existing 1.3 million.

It sets a target of containing 60 per cent of them within the existing urban footprint.

But it is not evenly spread.

Springfield Central artist’s impression

In Brisbane, 94 per cent of all new housing development will be within the current urban area, while on the Gold Coast it will be 81 per cent.

Much of it will be concentrated in the inner-city, where previously industrial and commercial suburbs such as South Brisbane and Newstead-Bowen Hills become residential magnets.

Each will add between 20,000 and 30,000 residents, along with Fortitude Valley.

The data has been released as part of News Queensland's Future SEQ series, which will explore the transport infrastructure opportunities and challenges ahead for the region, before developing an action plan. It will culminate in a major event on October 23.