TOURISM OPERATORS: The Southern Great Barrier Reef region tourist operators won gold, silver and bronze at the Queensland Tourism Awards.
Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

20th Nov 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:24 AM

GLADSTONE, Rockhampton and Bundaberg tourist operators scooped gold, silver and bronze placings at the Queensland Tourism Awards.

The Southern Great Barrier Reef region incorporates the trio of towns that collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said the recognition through these awards and nominations was a great indicator of success.

"You have to remember for these tourism awards, local businesses are up against some of the state's best and to come away with any recognition is a win itself," Mr Branthwaite said.

"Win or not, these operators will use the award nights as a promotion tool and to network with other businesses."

The annual awards celebrate the dedicated individuals and successful operators of the state's $25billion tourism industry.

"The operators who got nominated for awards from Mon Repos, 1770 Reef Tours, East Shores, Feast on East and up to Capricornia Caves and the Keppel Island group should all be proud."

