Southern Great Barrier Reef team are flying the flag for CQ region

THE Southern Great Barrier Reef proved a very popular destination at the Flight Centre Travel Expos held in Melbourne and Sydney earlier this month, the Brisbane Flight Centre Expo held last weekend (18-19 Feb).

The expos showcase air, land, cruise and rail suppliers as well as tourism bodies, hotels and attractions from around the world.

In partnership with Bundaberg and Gladstone regions, Capricorn Enterprise was represented under the Southern Great Barrier Reef banner at the popular Flight Centre Travel Expos.

This is the third year we have attended under the Southern Great Barrier Reef destination brand with momentum building.

Many people asked questions about the islands, turtles, fishing, access to the reef from the mainland and the national parks with Carnarvon Gorge being very high on the hit list.

The Discovery Coast had a lot of interest along with the Capricorn Coast and access to Great Keppel Island and Pumpkin Island were common questions.

Many were looking at the access via rail and also connecting with car rentals from Rockhampton and driving through our region. Those interested in self-drive wanted something different and travelling through the Boyne Valley to North Burnett was of interest and as well the historical side of the region such as Mount Morgan.

80% of the questions were about how to get here. Approximately, 50% of those were questions about flight paths, 30% wanted to drive.

The Melbourne Expo attracted more than 25,000 visitors (February 11-12) while the Sydney Expo (February 4-5) attracted over 20,000 potential customers.

TEQ Flight Centre Campaign

On the back of the successful Flight Centre Travel Expos, the Flight Centre February campaign was launched last week. This is a domestic campaign that will be underpinned with a 'Free nights' message as well as being a part of Flight Centre's 'Best of the World Sale' which will run from 14 - 27 February.

The campaign features a mix of leading Queensland product that has been bundled with the best in market airfares, targeting Older Families and Empty Nesters. TEQ will be pushing out Facebook ads from their Queensland channel over the campaign period.

The following businesses will be featured in this campaign - Beaches on Lammermoor, Echelon Yeppoon, Salt Yeppoon, Travelodge Rockhampton, Capricorn Caves, Empire Apartment Hotel, Edge Luxury Resort, Quest Rockhampton