Southern Suburbs draw with Meteors in A1 clash

HOCKEY: It was last ditch effort before the final hooter that pulled the Southern Suburbs away with a draw against Meteors.

The women's A1 teams were neck and neck throughout the match at Kalka Shades, with a goal by Andrea Farrow in the last final moments thwarting the visiting team's win.

"We were lucky to get out with a draw,” Southern Suburbs coach Lisa Morgan said.

"We finished 1-1 with two seconds left on the clock before we got the ball in the box.

"We've had a lot of possession over the last few weeks but haven't played our best.

"We're in a patch where we can't get the ball in the box... the Meteors are on a good roll and have a good chance of playing in the finals.”

Despite a lack of exertion, the Rockhampton team rallied in the last five minutes to put the pressure back on and gained enthusiasm.

"We played quicker and shot a goal and put the rebound in,” Morgan said.

"Kylie Scott, our central defender, was really strong and marshalled our defence really well and Farrow, who always dominates the mid-field, had plenty of attacking rates.”

Next week, Southern Suburbs verse Gladstone's Sparks.

"We'll go in thinking we can beat them again if we don't drop our game.”