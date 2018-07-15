Southern Suburbs draw with Meteors in A1 clash
HOCKEY: It was last ditch effort before the final hooter that pulled the Southern Suburbs away with a draw against Meteors.
The women's A1 teams were neck and neck throughout the match at Kalka Shades, with a goal by Andrea Farrow in the last final moments thwarting the visiting team's win.
"We were lucky to get out with a draw,” Southern Suburbs coach Lisa Morgan said.
"We finished 1-1 with two seconds left on the clock before we got the ball in the box.
"We've had a lot of possession over the last few weeks but haven't played our best.
"We're in a patch where we can't get the ball in the box... the Meteors are on a good roll and have a good chance of playing in the finals.”
Despite a lack of exertion, the Rockhampton team rallied in the last five minutes to put the pressure back on and gained enthusiasm.
"We played quicker and shot a goal and put the rebound in,” Morgan said.
"Kylie Scott, our central defender, was really strong and marshalled our defence really well and Farrow, who always dominates the mid-field, had plenty of attacking rates.”
Next week, Southern Suburbs verse Gladstone's Sparks.
"We'll go in thinking we can beat them again if we don't drop our game.”