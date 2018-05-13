Southern Suburbs fall short of win against Wanderers

Wanderers' Aaron Harmsworth said his team delivered a 'good game' against Southern Suburbs on Saturday.

Wanderers' Aaron Harmsworth said his team delivered a 'good game' against Southern Suburbs on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK090917amhockey

HOCKEY: The Wanderers did not let the cold snap on Saturday night dampen their efforts, as they took out a 5-4 win against Southern Suburbs.

Wanderers' A1 men's coach, Aaron Harmsworth, said the match was a "good game” despite the lull in team's efforts in the second halk.

"We jumped away with a nice 3-0 start 20 minutes into the game,” Harmsworth said.

"We shut off and they pulled their way back into the game, levelled it at 4-4 with 10 minutes to go.”

However, in a last minute pitch to take out an equaliser, Wanderers' scored a last goal and finished the scoring board up at 5-4.

"It was a good win and a good hit out for us,” Harmsworth said.

"We were missing a few places but some of the young fellas, who are training well, it was good for them to be a high intensity game which we've probably been lacking so far this season. It was a quality opportunity for them.

"Ray McGuire was up front and was pretty good for us... and Regan Weatherhead, in the mid-field.

"He's only 16 and Ray is only 17.

"It's a pretty large squad so when a few are away, we basically had the whole entire striking line away, we have a large squad with good depth.”

This depth allowed a diversity of players in the weekend's match, with older players taking the younger ones under the wing and passing on some of their experience.

"It's something we pride ourselves on; the older players looking after the younger ones and steering them in the right direction,” Harmsworth said.

Despite a lack of a "full strength team” with a number of aways, Harmsworth said the team is trying to "maintain consistency” and have even ramped up training in the last weeks to secure better numbers.

"There are a few going away for rep teams and different commitments and we're looking to push everyone so they're ready for rep sides because it benefits the club,' he said.

The team will be working on keeping up momentum throughout their games, particularly after they "shut off a bit” after Southern Suburbs came back.

"I thought we lacked some marking in the circle and we had a couple of soft goals,” Harmsworth said.

"We play very structure hockey which is one of our major strengths. But we need to fix up marking in the circle and have more urgency.”

Wanderers will go up against Frenchville Rovers next week.