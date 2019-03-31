Southern Suburbs takes out first win for the season

HOCKEY: After a slow start to the season, Southern Suburbs A1 women bounded out onto the turf on Saturday night, pulling off a tight 3-1 win over Park Avenue Brothers.

Coach Lisa Morgan was pleased with her team's style of play and passing game which earned the team its first win of the season.

"I think it just instils the confidence in them that they are playing good hockey,” she said.

"When we don't get a win first-up, we put a bit of pressure on ourselves.

"We weren't as smooth on Saturday night as we have been, but we were just desperate for the win.

"We lost a bit of structure but our conversion was good enough to get the win.”

Hockey: Park Avenue Br's T. Cutts and Southern Suburbs' M. Dobbs. Allan Reinikka ROK300319ahockey1

Souths kept pressure on their opponents for most of the night in terms of their tackling and cemented themselves in the defensive half for a majority of the night.

"When you're sitting in their half the whole time, you have a crack and get a few goals in,” Morgan said.

"We kept them there the whole time. At different times we have let teams get the breakaway and get down to our defensive end.

"I was pleased with how we controlled the game in terms of holding them in our attacking area.”

Morgan said she was impressed with one of the night's scorers, Aleesha Spyve, who played in striker and midfield roles.

Spyve managed a squeeze shot in a tight space, where she spun around and got a shot off, taking Park Avenue goalkeeper, Wendee Lloyd-Jones, off guard with her speed.

Hockey: Park Avenue Br's Tamara Temperley. Allan Reinikka ROK300319ahockey2

"Her intensity and her work rate was really good,” Morgan said.

"Our other scorers were Jac Johns and Melissa Dobbs.

"Jac got our first score in our first run off our attacking corner during the first quarter. It was a nice, clean shot in.

"It set us up nicely with a bit of momentum.”

The third goal of the night was by Dobbs, who was able to run the ball into the box.

Morgan said Park Avenue did well, particularly with a young, developing side.

"I would be surprised if they don't knock someone off through the season,” she said.

Hockey: Park Avenue Br's GK W. Lloyd-Jones Allan Reinikka ROK300319ahockey4

After last year's fourth consecutive grand final win, Morgan said the team would be on every other team's radar this season.

"We'll keep working on moving the ball quick, shifting the ball into the space and out of congestion and work on scoring opportunities,” Morgan said.

"We're creating a lot of opportunities and not getting a high enough percentage of them.”

Next week, Souths will head into the extended league in Gladstone and go up against Frenchville in round five.

"They beat us at the start of the season and have been two-for-two,” Morgan said.

"We're keen to turn the tide and get our season back on track. We've been playing a better style of play, but with no points on the board.

"They will have a few people missing, a couple of (under-) 18 girls away for nationals so they will be a bit under-strength and we should be (at) full strength.

"There will likely be a bit of redemption.”

CQ League women's A1 round four result

Park Avenue 1(Ebony O'Brien) - 3 Southern Suburbs

Wanderers 3 (Brooke Miller, Cassidy Knuth, Gemma Koster) - 1 Frenchville Rovers (Amie Jones)

Sparks forfeited against Gladstone Souths