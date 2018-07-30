Southern Suburbs women secure minor premiership

TIGHT GAME: Southern Suburbs' Aleesha Spyve takes control of the ball in the minor premiership.

HOCKEY: Southern Suburbs' women's side has secured a minor premiership after Saturday's 1-0 win against Park Avenue.

Southern Suburbs' coach Lisa Morgan said it was a "tight game” against their opposition at Kalka Shades, however her team managed to secure around 80 per cent of ball possession.

"We struggled to put a ball in the back of the box but we finished up with the win,” Morgan said.

Despite struggling to create opportunities and maintain a consistency in scoring, Morgan said the team has been pulling out wins all season.

"We've only had two losses in the whole season,” she said.

"We've certainly been playing well.

"I think it's just about discipline in our circle and choosing the right scoring opportunities and creating good corners.

"It's more about team work and being in the right spots in the circle.”

The team's winning goal was scored by captain Andrea Farrow in the second half.

"Andrea's one of our best players on the park,” Morgan said.

"She's consistent every week.”

Next week, Southern Suburbs head to Gladstone to play Souths in the last week of the extended league.

"It's a game where we've already secured the top spot so we're just waiting on semi-finals,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Sparks seem a likely contender in the semi-finals.

"Looking at the games and where everyone's finishing, I think Sparks will end up with the most amount of points,” she said.