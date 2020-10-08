Southern trainers could provide some joy for punters

Sunshine Coast trainer Stuart Kendrick’s best chances loom as Buffy (Race 2 – TAB 5) and Vogue Rock (R 4 – TAB 5).

HORSE RACING: Punters look like having their work cut out when racing returns to Callaghan Park racecourse in Rockhampton on today..

The Rockhampton Jockey club has framed a seven events TAB program and it is a given that there are no standout winners surfacing from the form guides for all races.

It well may be the case however that two trainers from the Sunshine Coast district in Stuart Kendrick and Bill Healey could provide punters with some joy.

Kendrick, who commands a big team in work at Caloundra’s Corbould Park racecourse, is a regular supplier of winners at Callaghan Park.

His best chances on the Rockhampton program loom as Buffy (Race 2 – TAB 5) and Vogue Rock (R 4 – TAB 5).

Buffy contests the Onsite Fleet Maintenance Class 6 Plate (1300m) and will be ridden by lightweight jockey Adam Sewell on the 54kg race minimum.

With a Benchmark Rating of 71 (the highest in the field), Buffy looks suited, particularly under the light weight.

Kendrick has chosen talented Brisbane rider Ron Stewart for Vogue Rock which also has a weight advantage on 54kg in the Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate Ratings Band 0-70 Handicap (1050m).

The form around Vogue Rock in the South-East Queensland city and provincials is indicative that it is suitably placed in this race.

While fellow Sunshine Coast trainer Bill Healey is not a regular Bruce Highway visitor to Callaghan Park, he has enjoyed success here on his few visits north.

One such occasion was on September 12 last year when he produced Highfalutin Gal to win over 1200m in Class 1 company.

On Thursday’s Rocky card, Healey has the same mare ideally placed under Les Tilley in the Precinctpimmsparty Class 2 (1300m).

Highfalutin Gal is not opposed to a strong field of rivals and will come into the race much fitter after one run back from a spell.

As TAB 2 in Race 6, Highfalutin Girl looks extremely hard to beat with John Wigginton’s Not Liable (TAB 4) the next best.

Healey has found a rather formless race for his other Callaghan Park runner in Roaring Spirit (R 1 -TAB 6).

The gelding’s fourth at Gatton two starts back on August 20 was good enough to take this race out.

Jockey Ashley Butler and trainer Ricky Vale will be chasing their second combined double in 48 hours when they go racing with Meatball (R 5 – TAB 2) and Monstrosity (R 7 – TAB 1).

The pair combined with winners Extreme Witness and Trump Me at Mackay’s TAB meeting on Tuesday.

Tony McMahon’s tips for today’s Rockhampton meeting

1: Roaring Spirit; Zoomaratta; Corkonian; Investible.

2: Buffy; Chinchinbilla; Applicant; Native Bee.

3: Vogue Rock; Santisimo; Aleysa’s Miracle; Belzu.

4: Apparently Not; Rosettes; Serioustemptation; Final Crime.

5: Angola Miss; Meatball; Twinspier (NZ); Niatross.

6: Highfalutin Gal; Not Liable; Srini; Genoa.

7: Law Office; Monstrosity; Rosaire; The Exhibitionish.