Southern visitors bring plenty of chances to Rocky carnival

HORSE RACING: Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie and Brisbane's Tony Gollan are vying for favouritism to win a $30,000 vehicle offered by Rockhampton's Tropical Auto Group to the leading trainer over Friday and Saturday's racing carnival at Callaghan Park.

Both trainers have a multitude of horses starting on Rockhampton Newmarket Race Day on Friday and Rockhampton Cup Day on Saturday.

The Currie-trained pair of Cantbuybetter (60kg) and Honey Toast (58.5kg) head the weights of the 20 entries for the $100,000 Centenary Rockhampton Cup (1600m).

Gollan has only lightweight El Campeador penned in for the Cup with 54kg, however, he has a strong hand in Friday's $100,000 Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m).

In Rockhampton's premier sprint, leading Queensland trainer Gollan has the topweight with Charlie Boy (60kg), the winner of $907,175 in stakes.

Down in the weights among the list of 26 entries, Gollan has last start winner Of The Day, who is assured of making the glamour field, being 10th in the order of qualification.

Currie has signed-in three Newmarket entries, but only Boomwaa (54kg) is guaranteed a start, being in ninth spot on the qualifying list.

Currie's other two, Apoloboom (23rd) and Strive To Success (26th), may not make the cut for the field in the Newmarket unless the acceptances for the race this morning fall away appreciably.

From a local perspective, it will be interesting to see what decisions are made in regards to the selection of feature race starts for the John Wigginton-trained French Hustler and Tom Button's Deconstructed.

Both horses have been entered for the Newmarket and the Rocky Cup and it is not beyond the realms of belief that they could start in both races.

Furthermore, the pair could make the cut to get a run in the Newmarket on Friday while they have definitely made the field for the Cup on Saturday if their trainers chose that path.

Toowoomba trainer Steve Tregea, who plays a strong hand in both the Newmarket (Bergerac) and the Rocky Cup (Niccanova, Bergerac and Prioritise) went very close to bringing off the Newmarket-Cup double in 2010.

His tough sprinter-miler Baqaba won the Newmarket and then backed-up two days later for a game second in the Rockhampton Cup won by the silver flash Shuttle The Cash.

However, it is a much harder assignment in 2018 as both races are run on consecutive days, which would make the "double" feat a magnificent achievement.

Apart from the Cup, the race which is creating tremendous local interest is the $48,000 QTIS 2YO Plate (1300m) in which local hopes proliferate.

It features the appearance of Rockhampton's Milner family's prolific winner, the record-breaking filly Cyclone Topgirl, who clashes with the Wigginton-trained rising star filly Diamond Account.

Lyle Rowe's last-two-starts winner, the male Chanamaro, and his smart filly Legal Ties are also down to run.

Cyclone Topgirl on weights is a handicapping certainty with the set weight restriction meaning she will only carry 55kg.

No doubt her shrewd jockey Nathan Day will shoot her straight to the lead and try to dictate the tempo of the race to provide her with every chance to run out the 1300 metres, which some pundits question she can do.

It seems likely that Diamond Account and Chanamaro will be at ease with the distance but there could be a "snake in the woods", so to speak, for the locals.

Ben Currie's Pure Pulse, a last start Doomben winner over 1350m, will find the big stretches at Callaghan Park tailor-made.

Currie won the race last year with Pure Luck, albeit luckily as Rockhampton's champion filly Paradis Imperial was a tragedy beaten and proverbially is "still locked away" after being boxed in all the way down the straight.

Incidentally, Paradis Imperial, the daughter of Instinction, who now stands at Palm Valley Stud, Tungamull, is back in training after spelling on the Darling Downs.