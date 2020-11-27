Southerners snap up bookings for the NT Summer Sale

Australians should 'think twice' before booking Christmas flights

Australians should 'think twice' before booking Christmas flights

TOURISTS from New South Wales have been the quickest to snap up bookings under the $5m NT Summer Sale with more than 1300 signing up last month.

Tourism NT data obtained by the NT Newsshows NSW tourists accounted for up to 32 per cent of the bookings made through the NT Summer Sale campaign when it kicked off in October, followed by QLD and SA tourists, both at 27 per cent.

Under the campaign, which ends in March, southerners will be able to save up to $1000 on their holiday - with every $1000 spent, travellers are getting $200 off.

The NT Summer Sale campaign had more than 1300 bookings during the month of October. Picture: Tourism NT

It comes as travel companies, including Flight Centre and Wotif, have seen travel interest to the Northern Territory significantly spike this month.

Inquiries on Wotif for NT holidays with WA travellers have increased by more than 120 per cent, with interest from Victorian travellers also up by 60 per cent.

Flight Centre spokesman Haydn Long said they had seen flight bookings to the Territory starting to get back close to pre-COVID-19 levels.

"We have seen fairly solid and consistent growth in bookings to the Northern Territory since August," he said.

"Given that people can't travel internationally, there is considerable pent-up demand, and it's starting to translate to increased domestic bookings now that border restrictions are being relaxed."

Qantas and Jetstar will have more flights to Darwin and Alice Springs from Melbourne in December's lead-up to Christmas.

Melburnians will be able to arrive in the NT quarantine-free from Monday for the first time in five months.

Tourism Top End general manager Glen Hingley said he expected arrival numbers to pick up again as the festive season approached, as residents in places like Melbourne and WA began to travel again.

Tourism Top End general manager Glen Hingley is bracing for a surge in interstate arrivals this Christmas. Picture: Che Chorley

"I'm confident that we'll see some visitors coming through this Christmas because there's still a lot to do here in the NT, even during the Wet," he said.

"There's a pent-up demand of people to get out of the city and out into the open spaces."

